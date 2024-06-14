Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.01. 1,417,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,976. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

