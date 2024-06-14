Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 385,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

