Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000.

BATS:CALF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.63. 1,700,615 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

