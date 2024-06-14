Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $110.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $92.80. 106,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,289. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

