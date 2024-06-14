Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,815. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

