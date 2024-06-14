Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.48. 155,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 175.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.