Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

VAC traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 97,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

