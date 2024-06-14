Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Zynex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zynex

Zynex Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,422. The company has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zynex by 377.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 67.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 146.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.