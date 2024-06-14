Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE SG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 623,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,356. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

