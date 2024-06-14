Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s previous close.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 60,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,981. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.