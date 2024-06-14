Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $111.85 and last traded at $112.04. 2,702,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,057,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

