Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.29. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 735,931 shares.

Specifically, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 100,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Lori A. Woods bought 34,246 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 244,283 shares of company stock worth $317,849. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.