YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $216.54 million and approximately $41.88 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99272749 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

