BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $971.49 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $971.49 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000772 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001189 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001224 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000101 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $39,106,530.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

