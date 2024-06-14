holoride Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,256.53 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. holoride has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $22,256.53 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.83 or 0.05211802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002299 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00406918 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64,435.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

