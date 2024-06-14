CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 894,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. 386,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

