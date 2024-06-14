CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

