Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Riva Bakal Sells 2,051 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $11,116.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Riva Bakal sold 1,136 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $6,702.40.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.14. 88,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,755. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.