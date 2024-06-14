Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Joshua Detillio Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio purchased 20,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $15,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nutex Health Price Performance
NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 21,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.