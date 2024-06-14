Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Garrett Smallwood Sells 7,832 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,826.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,001.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,619 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $3,928.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,327 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $3,560.31.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Garrett Smallwood sold 3,543 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $5,491.65.

On Monday, June 3rd, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,600 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,966.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,506.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.7 %

PET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 13,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PET shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.