Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Limited (ASX:LDX) Insider Catherine Robson Buys 312,500 Shares

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Limited (ASX:LDX – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Robson acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,625.00 ($7,036.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Lumos Diagnostics

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Limited, a contract research and development company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic products for diagnosis and management of infectious diseases in the United States and Australia. The company's products include FebriDx, a POC diagnostic test for detecting and differentiating viral and bacterial respiratory infections; ViraDx, a three-in-one POC test for influenza A, influenza B, and COVID-19.; and CoviDx, a rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

