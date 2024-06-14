KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,424 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,829.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $926,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KVH Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,458. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 637.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

