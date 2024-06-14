FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton Sells 651 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $12,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,055 shares in the company, valued at $504,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

FARO stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 71,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FARO Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 493,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,757 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.