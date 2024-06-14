Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.71

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 147201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after buying an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,154,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

