CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $307,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $177.22. 1,102,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,266. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

