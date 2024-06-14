Wells Fargo & Company Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $47.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.31. 1,251,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its 200 day moving average is $274.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in RH by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in RH by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

