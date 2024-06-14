DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.