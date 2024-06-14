Daryl Gaugler Sells 1,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.95. 40,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $41.65.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
