Daryl Gaugler Sells 1,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.95. 40,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

