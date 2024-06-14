EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.2 %

EVER stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,337. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

