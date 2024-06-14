Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $56,962.24 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

