EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Julia Brncic Sells 2,622 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $55,481.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,257.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.2 %

EVER traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 50,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,337. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.