Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 764,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $267.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.