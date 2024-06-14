Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 692,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,675,000 after buying an additional 103,471 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.92. 245,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

