Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 22,814 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 222,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

