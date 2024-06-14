JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 5.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,786. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

