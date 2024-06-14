Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,994 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 346,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 656,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,904. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

View Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.