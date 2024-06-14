Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 661 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $179.39. 30,299,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,268,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

