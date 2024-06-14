Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

