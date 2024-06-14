Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.70. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 32,282 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Pennant Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 511,188 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 399,409 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

