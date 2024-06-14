Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

