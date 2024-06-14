Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 19,743 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

