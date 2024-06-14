Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 357 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Target by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $144.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

