PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Decreased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

