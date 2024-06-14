NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CFO Sells $69,509.60 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVEE traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,878. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
