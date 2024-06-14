Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO Steven M. Klein Buys 11,061 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $83,621.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,356. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $343.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.