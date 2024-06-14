Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Christopher T. Metz Buys 49,310 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,483. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solo Brands

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.