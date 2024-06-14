Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $373,367.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,329,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $166,350.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,038 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRL traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

