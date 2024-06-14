Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.21. 2,729,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,289,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Specifically, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $535.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

