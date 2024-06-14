CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. 163,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,940. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

