1,459 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $137.14. 315,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

